More than 11k new COVID-19 cases, 116 deaths announced Saturday in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 11,028 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, including 166 additional deaths.

On Friday, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said there was a delay in death data reporting on Friday Nov. 13,. Therefore, 66 deaths that occurred Friday are being reported with Saturday’s total.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Adams County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s

Bond County: 1 male 80s

Brown County: 1 male 60s

Bureau County: 1 male 80s

Champaign County: 1 female 90s

Clinton County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Coles County: 1 female 60s

Cook County: 2 males 40s, 4 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 6 females 60s, 10 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 7 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 14 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 7 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 males 90s

Effingham County: 2 females 90s

Franklin County: 1 female 90s

Henry County: 1 male 70s

Iroquois County: 1 female 60s

Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s

Kankakee County: 1 male 80s

Kendall County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s

Knox County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s

LaSalle County: 1 male 90s

Livingston County: 1 male 60s

Macon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

Madison county: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s

McLean County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Monroe County: 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

Ogle County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Peoria County: 1 female 40s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s

Randolph County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s

Rock Island County: 1 male 80s

Sangamon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

Shelby County: 1 male 60s

Stephenson County: 1 female 70s

Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Vermilion County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

Wayne County: 1 male 60s

Whiteside County: 1 female 90s

Will County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

Williamson County: 1 male 70s

Winnebago County: 1 female 80s

Woodford County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 562,985 cases, including 10,670 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

As of last night, 5,415 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,018 patients were in the ICU and 499 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov. 7 – Nov. 13 is 12.6 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 7 – Nov. 13 is 14.7 percent.

