Two pedestrians die when hit by vehicle crossing the street Friday night

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A man and a woman are dead after being struck by a car near the intersection of Forest Hills Road and IL Route 251 in Machesney Park.

At approximately 7:15 p.m. on Friday, November 13, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 11600 block of N. 2nd Street/Illinois 251 after a report that that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a male and female had been struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on N. 2nd Street/Illinois 251.

Harlem Roscoe Fire Department paramedics arrived on scene and pronounced both the male and female deceased. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is conducting the follow up investigation.

Winnebago County Deputies say that IL Route 251 will be closed in both directions for several hours. The vehicle was heading north on 251 when it struck the two people.

Investigators are not saying if the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

