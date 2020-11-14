Advertisement

Two pedestrians die when hit by vehicle crossing the street Friday night

Were trying to cross the street at IL Route 251 and Forest Hills Road.
Were trying to cross the street at IL Route 251 and Forest Hills Road.(WIFR)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A man and a woman are dead after being struck by a car near the intersection of Forest Hills Road and IL Route 251 in Machesney Park.

At approximately 7:15 p.m. on Friday, November 13, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 11600 block of N. 2nd Street/Illinois 251 after a report that that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a male and female had been struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on N. 2nd Street/Illinois 251.

Harlem Roscoe Fire Department paramedics arrived on scene and pronounced both the male and female deceased. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is conducting the follow up investigation.

Winnebago County Deputies say that IL Route 251 will be closed in both directions for several hours. The vehicle was heading north on 251 when it struck the two people.

Investigators are not saying if the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IDPH
IDPH: Work from home if possible for next 3 weeks
Gov. Pritzker warns of Stay-At-Home order if COVID-19 surge continues
In this April 10, 2020, file photo Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a news conference...
Chicago’s Mayor puts out new COVID-19 Stay-At-Home advisory, more restrictions based on case surge throughout city
Mrs. Fisher’s Thanksgiving Hot Bag sale returns
Deteriorating shopping center to be demolished

Latest News

Alignment Rockford among Community Parenting Saturation Project recipients
Michigan State Police say this dog was one of 60 removed from a 40-year-old woman's property in...
Winter weather survival tips for animals in Ill.
thumb
COVID Resurgence
Mental health is important.
New survey asks Winnebago County residents for input in allocating sales tax revenue for mental health services