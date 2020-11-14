Alignment Rockford among Community Parenting Saturation Project recipients

CHICAGO (WIFR) - The Illinois Action for Children’s Community Parenting Saturation Project announced the three community organizations that have been selected to be recipient partners.

“We are thrilled about this opportunity to test a theory of change and to learn from and work with the three groups participating in this project—in Rockford, Aurora, and North Lawndale—to see how communities can come together to support families as they prepare their young children for kindergarten,” Choua Vue, VP of Community Impact at Illinois Action for Children said.

Goals of the project include:

"Making available to all parents of young children a comprehensive array of interventions, activities, and supports that collectively address multiple levels of parenting needs and concerns.

Implement multiple and ongoing opportunities for parents with young children to strengthen their parenting skills to improve outcomes for their children in a saturated approach.

Identify and advocate for policies that support saturation or address family barriers to services

Design and implement strategies using a human-centered design approach that involves parents of young children in a collective process to inform community issues and develop solutions."

“The funds and training we will receive from this grant will accelerate our movement in our Rockford Region to ensure that our earliest learners and citizens have the supports they need to thrive,” Anisha Grimmett, Executive Director of Alignment Rockford said. “We feel this starts with their caregivers and the adults they encounter in life. As a result, through our focused, targeted saturation strategies, we hope to teach our entire community the key role they play in positively shaping a child’s life.”

Illinois Action for Children aims to provide project oversight and support for the three communities. This includes planning, capacity building, implementation, and sustainability efforts. IAFC will also provide a wide range of training and technical assistance to communities including how to use data for project development, engage families locally, conduct a community needs assessment and utilize a racial equity approach. Illinois Action for Children’s Community Parenting Saturation Project is a multi-year, multi-million dollar, philanthropically-fueled effort to support parents and families with a demonstrated need for resources and supports for their children.

