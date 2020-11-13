Winnebago Co. Chairman Frank Haney issues disaster declaration

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In response to the increasing rate of COVID-19 infection and the stress it has placed on the healthcare systems in the region, Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney has issued a disaster proclamation.

“Winnebago County’s top priority is the safety of our residents,” Haney said. “I urge our residents to adhere to the Tier 2 mitigations outlined in Executive Order #2020-62 to protect the community.”

The disaster declaration positions the county to access funding and support from the federal government when local resources have been depleted.

“The Disaster Declaration also emphasizes the critical condition of the health of the community that Winnebago County is currently facing in this phase of the pandemic.” Dr. Sandra Martell, Public Health Administrator for Winnebago County said.

Winnebago County residents are being told to take the following actions immediately to prevent additional infections:

· Stay home as much as possible.

· Use curb-side and delivery options.

· Limit non-essential travel.

· Do not gather outside of your household.

· Wear a face covering when with those outside your household.

· Wash hands frequently.

· Maintain social distancing.

· If you are sick, stay home.

· Get tested as needed.

· Follow the quarantine and isolation guidelines as provided by the health department to prevent transmission to others.

For more information on COVID-19, go to the Winnebago County Department of Public Health, Illinois Department of Public Health, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites.

For general questions about COVID-19, call the Illinois Department of Public Health hotline at 1-800-889-3931. For question specific to Winnebago County, call the Winnebago County Health Department hotline at 1-815-319-6705

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.