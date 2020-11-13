Advertisement

White Sox slugger Abreu wins AL MVP

José Abreu
José Abreu(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Chicago White Sox slugger José Abreu earned the AL MVP, a reward for powering his team back into the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez finished second in the AL MVP voting and Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu was third.

Abreu led the majors with 60 RBIs and 148 total bases, and topped the AL with 76 hits and a .617 slugging percentage. He played in all 60 games during the virus-shortened season as Chicago claimed a wild-card spot.

