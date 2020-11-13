Advertisement

Two cats perish in late evening apartment fire in Belvidere

No injuries to any residents or firefighters.
Upon entering and searching the building, fire crews were able to rescue to reptiles, but unfortunately two cats perished in the fire.(Belvidere Fire Department)
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire in an apartment complex in Belvidere has killed two domestic cats, the Belvidere Fire Department says.

Just after 6:40 p.m. Thursday, Belvidere fire responded to 610 Whitman St, for a call of smoke in a second floor apartment of a three story multi-family apartment complex. Fire crews entered the building and were able to locate a fire in a first floor apartment. Upon entering and searching the building, fire crews were able to rescue to reptiles, but unfortunately two cats perished in the fire.

No injuries were reported to any residents or firefighters, and the fire was isolated to the apartment. The damage is estimated at $30,000, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

