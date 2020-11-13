TROUBLE IN TOYLAND: Illinois PIRG releases a report to help you buy safe toys this holiday season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you have a little one on your holiday shopping list this year then you should know that when it comes to toy safety, there’s trouble brewing in Toyland.

“We’ve essentially got Christmas gifts for everybody here,” said Miranda Becker, Blain’s Farm and Fleet PR and event lead.

Blain’s Farm And Fleet rolls out its Toyland each holiday season. Becker says you can find just about any type of toy.

“If your kid likes science style toys, artistic toys, imagination styles toys or even the motor style toys. We’ve got toys for everybody,” Becker said.

Before you make a purchase Becker encourages you to check warning labels.

“It’s important to look at the box and check what it’s rated for. certainly, I wouldn’t give little kid legos,” Becker said.

“We are facing new challenges this year due to the pandemic,” said Abe Scarr, Illinois Public Interest Research Group director.

Scarr shared its annual Trouble In Toyland report and Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s Safe Shopping Guide.

“People should check the guide nonetheless before shopping,” Raoul said.

Scarr says that includes shopping online because you’ll still find dangerous items on some websites.

“This Aflac duck that I believe had led paint in the eyeball and this kids shopping card that could break and cause sharp pieces causing danger,” Scarr said.

“You can find other recall items such as strollers, furniture that can also pose dangers to children,” Raoul said.

But experts say the most important thing shoppers need to pay attention to is small toy pieces, which could cause a child to choke.

“Take a toilet paper roll and if you cut it in half it’s about the same size as a piece of a toy or toy fits inside it’s a choking hazard,” Scarr said.

Other things to watch out for include noisy toys that could hurt a kids ear, toys with Bluetooth connection that could track down personal information and in-app phone games where a kid could easily spend your money without knowing.

