Advertisement

SwedishAmerican Hospital surgeon, chief talks COVID-19 resurgence

Dr. James Cole says this resurgence is worse than what the community experienced so far in the pandemic.
In this Aug. 8, 2020, photo face masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital.
In this Aug. 8, 2020, photo face masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital.(Jenny Kane | AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - COVID-19 cases are surging in Winnebago County, with medical experts seeing about 20 new patients daily who require at least seven to 10 days of hospitalization.

Those hospitalizations are stripping medical centers of available bed space, resources and staff. SwedishAmerican Hospital surgeon and chief, Dr. James Cole, says this resurgence is worse than what the community experienced so far in the pandemic.

“I thought we had it bad during the late April, May peak, when we felt that we were pretty challenged, and we were very challenged. We’re twice as bad as we were at that time. We have twice as many COVID-19 patients in our hospital," Cole said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IDPH
IDPH: Work from home if possible for next 3 weeks
Gov. Pritzker warns of Stay-At-Home order if COVID-19 surge continues
In this April 10, 2020, file photo Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a news conference...
Chicago’s Mayor puts out new COVID-19 Stay-At-Home advisory, more restrictions based on case surge throughout city
Mrs. Fisher’s Thanksgiving Hot Bag sale returns
Deteriorating shopping center to be demolished

Latest News

Gov. Pritzker extends eviction moratorium, adds new protections for landlords
Health officials in Illinois have announced 1,622 new cases of COVID-19. They also announced...
Ill. at ‘crisis level’: Hospitalizations, testing reach new highs
File Video: "Closed" sign.
In-person hearings suspended at Rockford federal courthouses
Walter Reimers
Hampshire PD investigating missing, endangered man