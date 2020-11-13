SwedishAmerican Hospital surgeon, chief talks COVID-19 resurgence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - COVID-19 cases are surging in Winnebago County, with medical experts seeing about 20 new patients daily who require at least seven to 10 days of hospitalization.

Those hospitalizations are stripping medical centers of available bed space, resources and staff. SwedishAmerican Hospital surgeon and chief, Dr. James Cole, says this resurgence is worse than what the community experienced so far in the pandemic.

“I thought we had it bad during the late April, May peak, when we felt that we were pretty challenged, and we were very challenged. We’re twice as bad as we were at that time. We have twice as many COVID-19 patients in our hospital," Cole said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.