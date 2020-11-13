Seasonably cool, generally pleasant trend to continue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Much has been made about how warm the month of November’s started, but little attention’s been paid to how quiet the weather’s been, with Tuesday’s storms the obvious exception. But, it’s true! There’s been just that one day with rainfall in more than two weeks. Two systems taking aim on the Stateline in the coming days will offer chances for precipitation, though one will have a much more significant impact than the other.

Temperatures Thursday climbed back into the 50s, representing the return to above normal temperatures once again. It’s a stark contrast to what we had experienced a year ago. On November 12, 2019, our collective teeth were chattering thanks to record cold temperatures that didn’t get out of the mid-teens during the day and had fallen to near 0° earlier that morning. By then, we’d already shoveled twice, as eight inches of snow had already fallen!

While we enjoyed a pleasant Thursday in the Stateline, last November 12 was far less enjoyable.

We won’t hold on to the warmth for long, though. A cold front’s dropping southeastward out of Wisconsin, and has its sights set on our area in the coming hours.

Much colder air's ticketed for the area later on tonight and into Friday.

It won’t bring much in the way of precipitation, but there’s a solid chance many of us witness a few sprinkles or light showers between now and 2:00 Friday Morning. The possibility of a wet snowflake or two mixing in is one that can’t be entirely discounted, especially into Southern Wisconsin.

Light sprinkles or showers are possible this evening, and a snow flurry can't be entirely ruled out.

Behind the front, sunshine quickly emerges Friday, and will dominate from start to finish. However, winds out of the northwest will keep temperatures in the 30s for most of the day, only briefly emerging into the lower 40s.

Sunshine will dominate from start to finish Friday, though temperatures will take a step back.

Temperatures then tick up once again briefly Saturday, as winds shift back to the south. However, clouds are to quickly gather Saturday Morning, and rain won’t be far behind.

Clouds will quickly gather Saturday, and showers won't be far behind.

Showers are to become more likely in Saturday’s afternoon and evening hours, with activity likely to be more widespread in nature as time goes on. While rain won’t be uninterrupted, it appears a good bet to continue for much of the night.

Showers are to grow more widespread Saturday Afternoon and carrying into the evening.

What follows is another cold front, which will drop temperatures once again Sunday and Monday, though to rather seasonable levels. There just aren’t any signs out there that point to any prolonged or significant chill.

Though temperatures may be a bit on the chilly side for a few days, there's no sign of any punishing cold on the horizon.

If anything, signs continue to point to another period of warming to commence late next week, and to continue through most of Thanksgiving week, quite possibly including Thanksgiving itself. Early indications suggest a period of 50s is to commence next Thursday, with 60s not out of the question on one or more occasion between November 20 and Thanksgiving Day.

Signs continue to point to a prolonged period of above normal temperatures late next week through Thanksgiving.

