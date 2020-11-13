Rain threatens late Saturday before dry but seasonably cool weather arrives

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The high temperature of 46 degrees occurred at midnight Friday and our temperatures struggled to rebound out of the upper 30s Friday afternoon. Another cold front is eying the Stateline this weekend that will bring some rain and very windy conditions.

Skies will become cloudy Saturday morning, with showers and even a few thunderstorms developing across much of the area by late morning or early afternoon and persisting into Saturday night. High temperatures Saturday will be seasonable in the upper 40s to near 50 and it will be breezy. South-southeast winds will gust 30-35 mph at times. The rain and even some isolated thunderstorms will arrive in the region ahead of a sharp cold front that will move through here late Saturday.

Showers and even a few thunderstorms developing across much of the area by late morning or early afternoon and persisting into Saturday night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Showers and even a few thunderstorms developing across much of the area by late morning or early afternoon and persisting into Saturday night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A few lingering showers will continue into very early Sunday, followed by clearing skies. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Precipitation chances go up as we go into the latter hours Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Breezy south-southeast winds will gust 30-35 mph at times before a cold front arrives late Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This cold front will continue the breezy conditions into Sunday, shifting the wind direction and bumping up and wind speeds and gusts. West winds will likely gust or 45 mph or higher Sunday. A few isolated showers will be around very early Sunday morning but the day will have continued clearing conditions with some sun later.

It will drop our temperatures back into the low 40s for high temperatures Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Drivers of high profile vehicles should plan for hazardous travel conditions, especially on north to south roads on Sunday. Secure or bring loose objects indoors before the strongest winds arrive.

West winds will likely gust or 45 mph or higher Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Dry but seasonably cool weather is then expected into next week with high temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees for the beginning of the week. However by Wednesday next week, high temperatures around the Stateline look to return above normal in the mid 50s and even the 60s Thursday.

Going into next week, it'll start seasonable with a few more warmer days that follow. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Overall going through the end of November, expect temperatures a bit above normal and a bit more of an active pattern through Thanksgiving. There are a few chances for some rain/snow mix days in the forecast but these will be fine-tuned in the coming days.

Dry but seasonably cool weather is then expected into next week with a few warmer days later on. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.