RACVB: Businesses to compete in Stroll on State decorations contest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -The RACVB announced that area businesses will compete in a decorations contest as part of Stroll on State.

Spread the Light: A Merry & Bright Decorations Contest for our Business Community will officially kick off on Saturday, Nov. 28 and run through Thursday, Dec. 24. on the GoRockford Facebook page, where the region’s holiday business décor will be on display.

Businesses throughout Winnebago County are encouraged to decorate exteriors, interiors and storefronts with a little healthy holiday competition in mind. The best of the best in decorations and lights will have the chance to win cash prizes in three categories, including “The Griswolds” for the biggest and brightest lights, “The Real. Original.” for most original in showcasing community pride, and “The Charlie Brown” for less-is-more, minimalist supremacy.

To participate, area businesses should submit decoration photos (one entry per business) with contact name, business name, business address, email address and phone number to Social@GoRockford.com by Sunday, Dec. 13. Category galleries will be live on the Stroll on State Spread the Light event on the GoRockford Facebook page the week of Dec. 14-18, when public voting begins and runs through the contest’s conclusion on Dec. 24.

Winning businesses will be determined by which get the most likes and engagements, and $250 cash prizes will be awarded for each category winner. In addition, the business that gets the most likes and engagements of the three categories will also receive a staff meal or gift card(s) of up to $250 for a local restaurant of the winner’s choice.

“With responsibility and safety at top of mind, this year’s reimagined Stroll on State experiences are set to begin Saturday, Nov. 28 in downtown Rockford before extending region-wide with an at-your-leisure, safe line-up of in-person and virtual programs,” according to the RACVB. “As Nov. 28, is also Small Business Saturday, RACVB is expanding Stroll activities and programs through Dec. 24 to help raise awareness around the importance of supporting local, and as an avenue for enhanced marketing support of our region’s local shops, restaurants, bars and small businesses of the hospitality and tourism industry.”

For a complete listing of Stroll on State partners, programs and updates, visit www.strollonstate.com.

