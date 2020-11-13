Advertisement

RACVB: Businesses to compete in Stroll on State decorations contest

Cash prizes will be awarded for each category winner.
GoRockford Facebook
GoRockford Facebook(GoRockford Facebook)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -The RACVB announced that area businesses will compete in a decorations contest as part of Stroll on State.

Spread the Light: A Merry & Bright Decorations Contest for our Business Community will officially kick off on Saturday, Nov. 28 and run through Thursday, Dec. 24. on the GoRockford Facebook page, where the region’s holiday business décor will be on display.

Businesses throughout Winnebago County are encouraged to decorate exteriors, interiors and storefronts with a little healthy holiday competition in mind. The best of the best in decorations and lights will have the chance to win cash prizes in three categories, including “The Griswolds” for the biggest and brightest lights, “The Real. Original.” for most original in showcasing community pride, and “The Charlie Brown” for less-is-more, minimalist supremacy.

To participate, area businesses should submit decoration photos (one entry per business) with contact name, business name, business address, email address and phone number to Social@GoRockford.com by Sunday, Dec. 13. Category galleries will be live on the Stroll on State Spread the Light event on the GoRockford Facebook page the week of Dec. 14-18, when public voting begins and runs through the contest’s conclusion on Dec. 24.

Winning businesses will be determined by which get the most likes and engagements, and $250 cash prizes will be awarded for each category winner. In addition, the business that gets the most likes and engagements of the three categories will also receive a staff meal or gift card(s) of up to $250 for a local restaurant of the winner’s choice.

“With responsibility and safety at top of mind, this year’s reimagined Stroll on State experiences are set to begin Saturday, Nov. 28 in downtown Rockford before extending region-wide with an at-your-leisure, safe line-up of in-person and virtual programs,” according to the RACVB. “As Nov. 28, is also Small Business Saturday, RACVB is expanding Stroll activities and programs through Dec. 24 to help raise awareness around the importance of supporting local, and as an avenue for enhanced marketing support of our region’s local shops, restaurants, bars and small businesses of the hospitality and tourism industry.”

For a complete listing of Stroll on State partners, programs and updates, visit www.strollonstate.com.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deteriorating shopping center to be demolished
IDPH
IDPH: Work from home if possible for next 3 weeks
Courtesy: MGN
Dog killed, owner shot in leg before being jailed on warrant
Rockford PD asking public to help locate man wanted for sexual assault
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51

Latest News

If you have a little one on your holiday shopping list this year then you should know that when...
TROUBLE IN TOYLAND: Illinois PIRG releases a report to help you buy safe toys this holiday season
Mrs. Fisher’s Thanksgiving Hot Bag sale returns
Beefaroo
Beefaroo opening West Dundee location in January
Christmas tree
No ‘Cut Your Own Christmas Tree’ this year in Ogle County