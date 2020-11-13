One on one with SwedishAmerican’s new CEO Tom O’Connor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - SwedishAmerican Hospital in Rockford welcomes Tom O’Connor as the new president and CEO. Despite O’Connor not being a doctor he’s passionate about helping people.

“I found that I can have the same impact on caring for patients in a leadership role as I could as a provider," said O’Connor.

O’Connor has a number of other titles including husband and father and says being raised on a farm in Minneapolis, Minnesota helped shape who he is today.

“It helped me become grounded as a person," said O’Connor. “I’m a very scrappy and competitive person by nature, and I used to be a wrestler."

O’Connor believes that will serve him well as he leads one of the largest hospitals in the region. O’Connor says the pandemic also gives him good insight into the people who work at SwedishAmerican.

“When you walk around the hospitals or the clinics and see how committed the staff and physicians are in these very difficult times you get to see the heart of the organization very quickly," said O’Connor.

O’Connor says he’s committed to serving the Stateline, and holding the hospital and its staff to high standards.

“When I can see care being delivered that’s the type of care I would want for myself or my family that’s when I know we’re accomplishing our mission,” said O’Connor.

