Advertisement

One on one with SwedishAmerican’s new CEO Tom O’Connor

O’Connor steps into the top spot during a challenging time not only for the country, but for the region as Stateliners are experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 cases.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - SwedishAmerican Hospital in Rockford welcomes Tom O’Connor as the new president and CEO. Despite O’Connor not being a doctor he’s passionate about helping people.

“I found that I can have the same impact on caring for patients in a leadership role as I could as a provider," said O’Connor.

O’Connor has a number of other titles including husband and father and says being raised on a farm in Minneapolis, Minnesota helped shape who he is today.

“It helped me become grounded as a person," said O’Connor. “I’m a very scrappy and competitive person by nature, and I used to be a wrestler."

O’Connor believes that will serve him well as he leads one of the largest hospitals in the region. O’Connor says the pandemic also gives him good insight into the people who work at SwedishAmerican.

“When you walk around the hospitals or the clinics and see how committed the staff and physicians are in these very difficult times you get to see the heart of the organization very quickly," said O’Connor.

O’Connor says he’s committed to serving the Stateline, and holding the hospital and its staff to high standards.

“When I can see care being delivered that’s the type of care I would want for myself or my family that’s when I know we’re accomplishing our mission,” said O’Connor.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IDPH
IDPH: Work from home if possible for next 3 weeks
Deteriorating shopping center to be demolished
In this April 10, 2020, file photo Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a news conference...
Chicago’s Mayor puts out new COVID-19 Stay-At-Home advisory, more restrictions based on case surge throughout city
Courtesy: MGN
Dog killed, owner shot in leg before being jailed on warrant
Rockford PD asking public to help locate man wanted for sexual assault

Latest News

(MGN)
Breaking It Down: Fundraising during a pandemic
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 11/12/2020
If you have a little one on your holiday shopping list this year then you should know that when...
TROUBLE IN TOYLAND: Illinois PIRG releases a report to help you buy safe toys this holiday season
GoRockford Facebook
RACVB: Businesses to compete in Stroll on State decorations contest