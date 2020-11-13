Advertisement

“One of a kind” Jackson signs with U. of Illinois

Freeport senior hopes to get one more shot with Pretzels
By Mike Buda
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Naomi Jackson in goal is a true show stopper.

The two-time All-NIC-10 keeper is one of the best that has ever come through the stateline with her unbelievable saves and ability to win games single-handedly.

While the status of her senior season is unknown, she did clear one thing up Thursday morning by signing with the University of Illinois.

Jackson becomes the first Freeport soccer player to make the jump to the Big Ten, which is even more impressive when you think her only two seasons on tape are from freshman and sophomore year.

In those two seasons, Jackson helped the Pretzels win one conference title while winning 28 of 36 games, allowing just 24 goals.

Jackson visited Champaign last October and says she fell in love as soon as she stepped foot on campus.

“I think it’s going to be really fun," said Jackson. "I honestly - I know a lot of players, a lot of goalkeepers, I know the coaches and I truly just think it’s going to be a really good time. Everyone is just super nice as far as I’ve met and I’m just ready to play and slip right in and have some fun.”

