Mobile COVID-19 testing site opens at Cherry Valley Public Library

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - An additional COVID-19 testing site opens up on Friday at the Cherry Valley Public Library.

Healthcare workers will be at 755 East State Street in Cherry Valley for the day. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. those interested in getting tested can come by car, bike or even on foot to get a free nasal swab test.

No ID is required and no citizenship questions will be asked. Insurance is collected, but not required. No appointment is necessary.

