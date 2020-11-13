Ill. breaks daily COVID-19 case record, 27 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 15,415 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Friday, as well as 27 additional deaths.

“Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, beginning Nov. 6, and going forward, IDPH will report confirmed cases and probable cases combined. A confirmed case is laboratory confirmed via molecular test. A probable case meets clinical criteria and is epidemiologically linked, or has a positive antigen test. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will be deduplicated and will only be counted once. Probable deaths and confirmed deaths will continue to be reported separately,” according to the IDPH.

The 15,415 COVID-19 cases breaks the previous daily record in the state of 12,702 on Nov. 12.

The deaths reported Friday include:

- Carroll County: 1 female 90′s

- Champaign County: 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Cook County: 1 female 60′s, 2 females 70′s, 1 male 70′s

- Greene County: 1 female 90′s

- Jersey County: 1 female 90′s

- Jo Daviess County: 1 male 70′s

- Kane County: 2 males 90′s

- Knox County: 1 male 70′s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 90′s

- Macon County: 1 female 100+

- Madison County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s

- McLean County: 1 female 90′s

- Ogle County: 1 female 80′s

- Pulaski County: 1 male 70′s

- Saline County: 1 female 70′s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 60′s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 60′s

- Will County: 1 female 90′s

- Williamson County: 1 male 70′s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 40′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 551,957 cases, including 10,504 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 106,540 specimens for a total 8,871,640. As of Thursday night, 5,362 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 990 patients were in the ICU and 488 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12 is 13.2 percent.

“This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests. Similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH has been using test positivity for regional mitigation metrics on its website since mid-July. Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests. On Oct. 29, 2020, IDPH began reporting the statewide test positivity in its daily releases,” according to the IDPH.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12 is 14.5 percent.

“Case positivity and test positivity rate are both relevant and offer insight into the bigger COVID-19 picture. Case positivity helps us understand whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infections. Whereas, test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps us understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time,” according to the IDPH.

All but six Illinois counties are at the warning level. Ninety-six counties, plus the city of Chicago, are currently reported at a warning level – Adams, Alexander, Bond, Boone, Brown, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Christian, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Coles, Cook, Crawford, Cumberland, DeKalb, DeWitt, Douglas, DuPage, Edgar, Edwards, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Franklin, Fulton, Gallatin, Greene, Grundy, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Henderson, Henry, Iroquois, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Knox, Lake, LaSalle, Lawrence, Lee, Livingston, Logan, Macon, Macoupin, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Massac, Mason, McDonough, McHenry, McLean, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Moultrie, Ogle, Peoria, Perry, Piatt, Pike, Pulaski, Putnam, Randolph, Richland, Rock Island, Saline, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott, Shelby, St. Clair, Stephenson, Tazewell, Vermilion, Wabash, Warren, Washington, Wayne, White, Whiteside, Will, Williamson, Winnebago, Woodford and the city of Chicago.

