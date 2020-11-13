Advertisement

Hampshire PD investigating missing, endangered man

Reimers is believed to be wearing a gray coat with a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes.
Walter Reimers
Walter Reimers(Walter Reimers)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (WIFR) - On Nov. 12, the Hampshire Police Department was called to the 1000 block of Turin Drive for a report of a missing person.

An investigation revealed 71-year-old Walter Reimers of Hampshire to be missing. He was last seen leaving Casey’s Gas Station at 820 Warner St. in Hampshire on foot, heading northbound around 9:29 p.m., according to police.

Video surveillance recovered from area residents have placed Reimers last known location in the area of Warner Street and Jake Lane. He is believed to have been heading northbound still on foot at 9:35 p.m.

Reimers is believed to be wearing a gray coat with a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

Hampshire police is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Reimers to contact Sergeant Ryan Edwardson at 847-683-2240 or email at redwardson@hampshireil.org.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IDPH
IDPH: Work from home if possible for next 3 weeks
In this April 10, 2020, file photo Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a news conference...
Chicago’s Mayor puts out new COVID-19 Stay-At-Home advisory, more restrictions based on case surge throughout city
Gov. Pritzker warns of Stay-At-Home order if COVID-19 surge continues
Mrs. Fisher’s Thanksgiving Hot Bag sale returns
TESTING WITH COLD SYMPTOMS
Not sure if symptoms are a cold or COVID-19?

Latest News

Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Ill. breaks daily COVID-19 case record, 27 more deaths
Christmas Town at Summerfield Farm and Zoo opens for season
Shannon corn dryer fire
Crews still on scene of corn dryer fire in Shannon
Cider N' Cinnamon
Cider N’ Cinnamon still on at Edgebrook Center