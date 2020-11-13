Hampshire PD investigating missing, endangered man

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (WIFR) - On Nov. 12, the Hampshire Police Department was called to the 1000 block of Turin Drive for a report of a missing person.

An investigation revealed 71-year-old Walter Reimers of Hampshire to be missing. He was last seen leaving Casey’s Gas Station at 820 Warner St. in Hampshire on foot, heading northbound around 9:29 p.m., according to police.

Video surveillance recovered from area residents have placed Reimers last known location in the area of Warner Street and Jake Lane. He is believed to have been heading northbound still on foot at 9:35 p.m.

Reimers is believed to be wearing a gray coat with a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

Hampshire police is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Reimers to contact Sergeant Ryan Edwardson at 847-683-2240 or email at redwardson@hampshireil.org.

