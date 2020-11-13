Crews at scene of corn dryer fire in Shannon

SHANNON, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders are responding to a corn dryer fire in the town of Shannon Friday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m. a fire in a corn dryer sent fire crews to the scene, with concern that the 70-foot tall structure could collapse.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

23 News has a crew at the scene and will keep you updated as we learn more.

