Crews at scene of corn dryer fire in Shannon
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHANNON, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders are responding to a corn dryer fire in the town of Shannon Friday morning.
Around 6:30 a.m. a fire in a corn dryer sent fire crews to the scene, with concern that the 70-foot tall structure could collapse.
The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.
23 News has a crew at the scene and will keep you updated as we learn more.
