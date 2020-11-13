Advertisement

Crews at scene of corn dryer fire in Shannon

Shannon corn dryer fire
Shannon corn dryer fire(WIFR)
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHANNON, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders are responding to a corn dryer fire in the town of Shannon Friday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m. a fire in a corn dryer sent fire crews to the scene, with concern that the 70-foot tall structure could collapse.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

23 News has a crew at the scene and will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IDPH
IDPH: Work from home if possible for next 3 weeks
In this April 10, 2020, file photo Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a news conference...
Chicago’s Mayor puts out new COVID-19 Stay-At-Home advisory, more restrictions based on case surge throughout city
Gov. Pritzker warns of Stay-At-Home order if COVID-19 surge continues
Mrs. Fisher’s Thanksgiving Hot Bag sale returns
TESTING WITH COLD SYMPTOMS
Not sure if symptoms are a cold or COVID-19?

Latest News

Christmas Town at Summerfield Farm and Zoo opens for season
Cider N' Cinnamon
Cider N’ Cinnamon still on at Edgebrook Center
Mobile COVID-19 testing site opens at Cherry Valley Public Library
Upon entering and searching the building, fire crews were able to rescue to reptiles, but...
Two cats perish in late evening apartment fire in Belvidere