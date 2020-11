ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine today but cold. Highs will struggle to hit 40 with west winds 5 - 15 MPH. Clear tonight and down to the middle 20′s. Chance of showers by tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40′s. Windy on Sunday with highs in the mid 40′s. 40′s to remain through at least Wednesday of next week.

