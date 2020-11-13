Cider N’ Cinnamon still on at Edgebrook Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new take on a 45-year tradition, Cider N' Cinnamon is back this year at Edgebrook Center with a new look due to the pandemic.

On Saturdays, November 28 through December 19, shoppers can enjoy art, jewelry, seasonal décor, gifts, clothing, and more. Organizers say shoppers can take advantage of specials from local shops and vendors together at this indoor holiday pop-up shopping experience.

Cider 'N Cinnamon Inside will run for four consecutive Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors will be located in various storefronts throughout Edgebrook. Vendors may change throughout the event, plus there will be new specials and offers from permanent Edgebrook shops, as well.

Spreading out vendors in available storefronts protects them from the elements and will allow for social distancing. The number of people in the space and stores will be monitored, following all recommended guidelines for social distancing to ensure customers can shop safely.

Below is the list of vendors - Vendors and specials may change week to week, so each Saturday is a new experience.

Handcrafted by Jackie

Loving-U-Sew Creations

Busy Beads

Janet’s PlanetMDesign Photography 2012 LLC

Miss Mollie KnitsPeacework

The Canine Cruchery

A Silver Lining

Mydeye

Crystals By Lorraine

Raindrops on Roses & All That

Bonter Solutions

Raines Honey Farm

Creekside Peddler

RS Board Creations

Designs by Jeff

Craft + Foster

Unstated Apparel

Nadia’s Notable Creations

Raw Creations

J.M.K. Essentials

3 Crafty Broads

Nadia’s Notable Creations

Carol’s Crafts

SignzbyL

Karen’s Kozy Window Shop

The Eclectic Jewel

Mary Ann’s Mug Rugs

Farmhouse Lane Crafts

Alligatorbeans

B Jones is giving away a $300 Gift Card for Cider n' Cinnamon-Inside. Stop in B Jones Boutique and enter your name in the drawing on each Saturday during the event for a chance to win a $300 gift card that will be drawn on Monday, December 21st at noon.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.