Cider N’ Cinnamon still on at Edgebrook Center
A holiday favorite will take place, spread out over the next several weeks.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new take on a 45-year tradition, Cider N' Cinnamon is back this year at Edgebrook Center with a new look due to the pandemic.
On Saturdays, November 28 through December 19, shoppers can enjoy art, jewelry, seasonal décor, gifts, clothing, and more. Organizers say shoppers can take advantage of specials from local shops and vendors together at this indoor holiday pop-up shopping experience.
Cider 'N Cinnamon Inside will run for four consecutive Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors will be located in various storefronts throughout Edgebrook. Vendors may change throughout the event, plus there will be new specials and offers from permanent Edgebrook shops, as well.
Spreading out vendors in available storefronts protects them from the elements and will allow for social distancing. The number of people in the space and stores will be monitored, following all recommended guidelines for social distancing to ensure customers can shop safely.
Below is the list of vendors - Vendors and specials may change week to week, so each Saturday is a new experience.
Loving-U-Sew Creations
Busy Beads
Janet’s PlanetMDesign Photography 2012 LLC
Miss Mollie KnitsPeacework
A Silver Lining
Crystals By Lorraine
Raindrops on Roses & All That
Mary Ann’s Mug Rugs
Farmhouse Lane Crafts
B Jones is giving away a $300 Gift Card for Cider n' Cinnamon-Inside. Stop in B Jones Boutique and enter your name in the drawing on each Saturday during the event for a chance to win a $300 gift card that will be drawn on Monday, December 21st at noon.
