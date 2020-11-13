Christmas Town at Summerfield Zoo
The Flying Reindeer Gift Shop - for all your Christmas Shopping needs!
Photos with Santa at his cottage! (Socially distanced due to COVID safety precautions)
Mrs. Claus' Kitchen
Kids earn an official Stable Elf Diploma
Baby Reindeer Flight School
Magical Photo Opportunities
Additional Dates:
December 21, 22, & 23
10 am - 3 pm
$12 per person
Kids ages 1 and under are free
We recommend you purchase tickets for Christmas Town ahead through our website due to COVID safety precautions. Limited number of tickets available each day.
2020 Santa Schedule
Saturdays: 11 am to 5 pm
Sundays: 11 am to 5 pm
2020 Flight School Schedule
Fridays: 4 pm & 5:30 pm
Saturdays: 11 am, 1 pm, 3 pm & 5 pm
Sundays: 11 am, 1 pm, 3 pm & 5 pm
