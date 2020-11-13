Advertisement

Christmas Town at Summerfield Zoo

Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Christmas Town at Summerfield Zoo

The Flying Reindeer Gift Shop - for all your Christmas Shopping needs!

Photos with Santa at his cottage! (Socially distanced due to COVID safety precautions)

Mrs. Claus' Kitchen

Kids earn an official Stable Elf Diploma

Baby Reindeer Flight School

Magical Photo Opportunities

Additional Dates:

December 21, 22, & 23

10 am - 3 pm

$12 per person

Kids ages 1 and under are free

We recommend you purchase tickets for Christmas Town ahead through our website due to COVID safety precautions. Limited number of tickets available each day.

2020 Santa Schedule

Saturdays: 11 am to 5 pm

Sundays: 11 am to 5 pm

2020 Flight School Schedule

Fridays: 4 pm & 5:30 pm

Saturdays: 11 am, 1 pm, 3 pm & 5 pm

Sundays: 11 am, 1 pm, 3 pm & 5 pm

