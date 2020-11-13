Advertisement

Christmas Town at Summerfield Farm and Zoo opens for season

Families can enjoy reindeer, shopping and pictures with Santa in a safe and fun environment.
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - While many holiday events are going virtual this year, families can still head out to Summerfield Farm and Zoo in Belvidere to enjoy the Christmas season in a fun and safe way.

Starting Friday, November 13 Christmas Town opens at Summerfield Farm and Zoo. Visitors can enjoy reindeer flight school, Mrs. Claus' kitchen, shopping in the gift shop, photos with Santa and much more.

Christmas Town is open Friday-Sunday, now through December 20 with some select holiday dates, as well. Summerfield will also be open on December 21, 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $12 per person and kids ages 1 and under are free.

Visit summerfieldfarmandzoo.com for more!

