Advertisement

Chicago issues new COVID-19 restrictions before Thanksgiving

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago has issued new COVID-19 restrictions, including limiting social gatherings to 10 people, in hopes of combating the surge in cases ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is urging people to stay home except for essentials, like work or getting groceries. The restrictions take effect Monday.

Lightfoot said Thursday the city must work to counteract the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases, including canceling traditional Thanksgiving plans to gather with friends and family.

A month ago, Chicago reported 500 daily cases on average. The city is now averaging roughly 1,900 daily cases.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deteriorating shopping center to be demolished
IDPH
IDPH: Work from home if possible for next 3 weeks
Courtesy: MGN
Dog killed, owner shot in leg before being jailed on warrant
Rockford PD asking public to help locate man wanted for sexual assault
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51

Latest News

If you have a little one on your holiday shopping list this year then you should know that when...
TROUBLE IN TOYLAND: Illinois PIRG releases a report to help you buy safe toys this holiday season
GoRockford Facebook
RACVB: Businesses to compete in Stroll on State decorations contest
Sen.-elect Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) discusses Senate Orientation
Mrs. Fisher’s Thanksgiving Hot Bag sale returns