Boone Co. adds 83 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 23.7%

The seven-day rolling positivity average in the county is 23.7 percent.
Boone County, Illinois
Boone County, Illinois
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 2,827 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 83 cases were reported over the last two days.

Of those cases, 27 have died. Here is the breakdown of Boone County positive cases and deaths by age:

  • 0-9 years old: 136 positive cases
  • 10-19 years old: 313 positive cases
  • 20-29 years old: 558 positive cases and 1 death
  • 30-39 years old: 406 positive cases
  • 40-49 years old: 515 positive cases and 1 death
  • 50-59 years old: 422 positive cases and 1 death
  • 60-69 years old: 244 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 70-79 years old: 149 positive cases and 9 deaths
  • 80-89 years old: 64 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 90-99 years old: 19 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 100 years old or older: 1 positive case

The seven-day rolling positivity average in the county is 23.7 percent.

There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

