Winnebago Co. hits 14K COVID-19 cases, positivity rate up to 19.1%
The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 19.1 percent.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 221 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
This brings the total number of cases to 14,197 from 13,976 on Wednesday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 19.1 percent.
The total deaths now stand at 203 stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 97.4 percent recovery rate.
“With the introduction of the COVID-19 dashboards and additional data being provided at the County level, Winnebago County Health Department will discontinue producing its own daily and weekly reports on Friday, Nov. 13. Please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics,” according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.
There are now 29 areas of concern in the county.
- Alden Debes Nursing Home
- Alden Park Strathmore
- Alpine Fireside
- Amberwood Care Center
- Carriage Rehab and Health Care Center
- Cherryvale Place
- Cor Mariae
- East Bank Center
- Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center
- Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center
- Goldie Flogerg
- Highview in the Woodlands
- Luther Center Assisted Living
- Medina Nursing Center
- Milestone
- North Pointe Terrace
- P.A. Peterson at the Citadel
- Prairie View Assisted Living
- Remedies Renewing Lives
- Riverbluff Nursing Home
- Rock River Health Care
- Siena on Brendenwood
- Stepping Stones
- The Atrium
- TLC Community Living
- Van Matre
- Walter Lawson Children’s Home
- Winnebago County Jail
- Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department - Corrections
A region in Illinois reaches warning level when the seven-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.
Several schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD. The schools total 714 cases of COVID-19, 224 among teachers and staff with 490 from students.
“Due to the level of community spread of COVID-19, individual schools will no longer be listed in the weekly update. WCHD will continue to include the number of cases in students and staff,” according to Cynthia Hall of the Northern Illinois PIO.
