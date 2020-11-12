Volunteers needed to decorate downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s almost time to put the decorations out! On Friday, Nov. 20 and Saturday, Nov. 21, plenty of volunteers will be needed to decorate downtown Rockford.

There will be two volunteer shifts each day, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You can volunteer for one shift, two shifts, three shifts or all four.

“We will be working outside, so we will stay safe,” according to Rockford Sharefest organizers. “Please don’t sit back and assume there will be plenty of volunteers. Given the unpredictability of this year, the only safe assumption is that you are needed.”

Organizers would like everyone to sign up to volunteer ahead of time if possible so they know who to expect. To sign-up to volunteer click here.

Check-in will be at Rockford Sharefest, located at 310 S. Winnebago. Organizers say to wear warm clothes, masks will be required and COVID-19 recommendations will be followed.

