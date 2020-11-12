Advertisement

Community celebrates Veterans Day

One resident spoke about his time overseas during the Battle of the Bulge in 1944.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateline heroes also gathered at Peterson Meadows Apartments Wednesday afternoon, where several dozen veterans call home.

With representation from the Army, Air Force, Navy, National Guard, Marines and the British Royal Army — Peterson Meadows residents listened to personal stories about wars across history and careers in service to our country.

One resident spoke about his time overseas during the Battle of the Bulge in 1944.

“Our big event was the battle of the bulge, the rewards we’ve gotten from foreign people are unbelievable too. I’ve met many foreigners who bent over backwards to thanks us for what we did for giving them back their country," Don Bein, a World War II veteran said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deteriorating shopping center to be demolished
More than 19,000 of all ComEd outages were being reported from Ogle and Winnebago Counties as...
Thousands of Ogle, Winnebago Co. residents without power
CDC
Winnebago Co. hospitals request more beds for surge in COVID-19 patients
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order
Courtesy: MGN
Dog killed, owner shot in leg before being jailed on warrant

Latest News

A person holds a sign referring to the number of electoral votes needed to win the presidency...
US voters have spoken: What’s next to make it official?
Even though we're much colder than we've been, it's still not as bad as last Veteran's Day!
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 11/11/2020
Photo courtesy: MGN
Thanksgiving fire safety tips
Community members and local vets joined together at the LZ Peace Memorial in Rockford to...
Stateliners celebrate Veterans Day at LZ Peace Memorial in Rockford