Veterans gather, fight for peace in front of the Victory Statue.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Veterans Day is a time to honor and thank those who served our country and fought for our freedom. One group of local Vietnam vets spent the day promoting world peace.

The group Vietnam veterans for peace gathered in front of the Victory Statue outside of Memorial Hall in downtown Rockford to look back at their time and service overseas and to look forward to a more peaceful future. Leaders say they want to push for peace so there are no more wars and no more men and women coming home with post traumatic stress disorder. Some organizers say they believe peace is the only battle worth waging.

“They witnessed horrible things, their friends dying and the destruction they caused, that really hurts people," said Vietnam veteran Stanley Campbell. "So we come here every veterans day to say a prayer for peace and to remind people that yes we want victory but peace is what we’re really working for.”

