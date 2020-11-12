Vet owned business named to Illinois Made Program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Office of Tourism announced new small businesses and “makers” have been recognized by the Illinois Made program.

This program features makers, creators and artisans from across the state. Rockford’s own Fire Department Coffee is among a select group of Illinois makers to be chosen for this unique designation.

Fire Department Coffee is a veteran-owned business dedicated to providing coffee to customers. Every order is freshly roasted in Rockford by a dedicated team of firefighters, first responders and coffee connoisseurs.

Inspired by the vital role that coffee plays in helping firefighters stay alert and energized through long shifts, Fire Department Coffee was founded in 2016.

Along with providing a growing selection of coffee, the business also supports heroes in need through the Fire Department Coffee foundation. Ten percent of the proceeds are donated to help provide essential resources and assistance to first responders who have been injured on the job, mentally or physically, or who are facing other serious health challenges.

Illinois Made is an ongoing program that will highlight the depth and diversity of Illinois' makers, creators and artisans. The program will continue to highlight new featured craftspeople throughout the state.

Other local Rockford region makers who have received this designation are Barnstormer Distillery, Rockford Art Deli, MainFraiM and Rockford Roasting Company.

