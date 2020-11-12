United Way of Northwest Illinois awarded $125K for racial healing

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Healing Illinois is a bold statewide initiative to address and heal the harms caused by racism.

It is an urgent invitation to everyone to create community-centered, inclusive and safe spaces to talk about racial disparities and design local solutions. It’s a first step toward the larger mission of fighting poverty and ending racial inequality for all Illinoisans, according to the United Way.

“Community engagement is a critical part of the value United Way of Northwest Illinois adds in our community. The ability to convene community residents from diverse backgrounds and perspectives is part of what differentiates us from other organizations. Over the past several years, United Way of Northwest Illinois has deepened our overall capacity to authentically engage community residents to identify, discuss, and work together on issues of concern. We focus our community engagement efforts on driving meaningful long-term change. We are thrilled to be able to facilitate conversation around racial healing and look forward to engaging our community throughout this process.” Connie Kraft, United Way of Northwest Illinois Executive Director said.

The Healing Illinois initiative will provide an opportunity for residents of communities across the state that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, to engage in dialogue about racial healing. A portion of the awarded funds will be used to facilitate belonging and equity conversations in partnership with Northern Illinois Center for Non Profit Excellence and United Way of Rock River Valley with a portion of the funds also being available for entities to apply for and receive grants for the work that they are doing, according to an announcement on Thursday.

Grants will be allocated to community-based organizations of all sizes to help create community-centric, inclusive spaces to talk, learn and grow. Any community-based organization in Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll, Winnebago, Boone and Ogle County is invited to apply for funds. The community-based organizations grant requests will be reviewed by a volunteer committee of community members throughout the northwest region of Illinois. Grant requests and initiatives should focus on the following:

• Promoting Dialogue: conversations to build understanding and empathy

• Encouraging Collaboration: activities that bring people together in person or virtually to connect and to act together on a project or idea

• Facilitating Learning: activities designed to build or enhance knowledge

• Seeding Connection: racial healing circles, peace circles, or restorative justice activities

Interested applicants can see the full details and requirements for the grant and submit an application electronically here starting Nov. 20. For additional information, visit Illinois Department of Human Services Healing Illinois.

