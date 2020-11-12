Thanksgiving fire safety tips

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fires in the outdoors are a major concern. Fire safety officials with a local hardware store want to warn families of some of the risks that are all to coming with Turkey Day on the horizon.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving is a peak day for home cooking fires with cooking equipment being involved in 20 percent of all seasonal home decoration fires.

Officials with Blain’s Farm and Fleet say there are a couple of easy ways to fire-proof your home and check equipment before the turkey is in the oven.

“Thanksgiving is a peak day for home cooking fires, especially because you got everything going on and so many things on your brain. Also, during the winter holidays, candle fires are four times as likely, so its very important to just be safe and be aware," Miranda Becker of Blain’s Farm and Fleet said.

