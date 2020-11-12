Seasonable, rather tranquil stretch ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Our unprecedented November warm spell is now officially a thing of the past. It’s back to reality in the Stateline, with the 70s of the past week now replaced with high temperatures in the 40s.

While Wednesday’s high temperature of 46° fell a handful of degrees below the normal high of 50°, it’s still a dramatic improvement over last Veteran’s Day. On November 11, 2019, temperatures didn’t eclipse the freezing mark during the day, and dropped to 11° that night. Making matters worse, 3.2″ of snow fell one year ago today!

No rain or snow of any consequence is in our short-term forecast. Instead, it’s sunshine that’s largely expected to prevail over the next two days. That sun, working in concert with a resurgent southerly breeze, should send temperatures back into the lower to middle 50s Thursday.

Clouds will gather once again Thursday Evening as a cold front drops southeastward toward the area. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that a few brief periods of sprinkles could occur in a spot or two, especially to our north. Temperatures may even be conducive for one or two snowflakes to mix in north of the Wisconsin border, but it’s no cause for concern.

Sunshine’s to quickly return Friday, and it’ll dominate from start to finish. However, the wind shift back to the northwest following our cold front will send temperatures back below normal to close out the workweek.

