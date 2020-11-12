Advertisement

Seasonable, rather tranquil stretch ahead

Temperatures to vary day-to-day, but no extreme warmth or chill expected
By Mark Henderson
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Our unprecedented November warm spell is now officially a thing of the past. It’s back to reality in the Stateline, with the 70s of the past week now replaced with high temperatures in the 40s.

It's official, our spell of mild, gorgeous weather is now officially a thing of the past.
It's official, our spell of mild, gorgeous weather is now officially a thing of the past.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While Wednesday’s high temperature of 46° fell a handful of degrees below the normal high of 50°, it’s still a dramatic improvement over last Veteran’s Day. On November 11, 2019, temperatures didn’t eclipse the freezing mark during the day, and dropped to 11° that night. Making matters worse, 3.2″ of snow fell one year ago today!

Those registering complaints about our weather Wednesday should look back at this date last year.
Those registering complaints about our weather Wednesday should look back at this date last year.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

No rain or snow of any consequence is in our short-term forecast. Instead, it’s sunshine that’s largely expected to prevail over the next two days. That sun, working in concert with a resurgent southerly breeze, should send temperatures back into the lower to middle 50s Thursday.

Thanks to sunshine and a healthy southerly breeze, temperatures should have no trouble reaching...
Thanks to sunshine and a healthy southerly breeze, temperatures should have no trouble reaching back into the 50s Thursday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds will gather once again Thursday Evening as a cold front drops southeastward toward the area. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that a few brief periods of sprinkles could occur in a spot or two, especially to our north. Temperatures may even be conducive for one or two snowflakes to mix in north of the Wisconsin border, but it’s no cause for concern.

Our next cold front may touch off a few sprinkles, and perhaps even a flurry to our north, but...
Our next cold front may touch off a few sprinkles, and perhaps even a flurry to our north, but any precipitation would be extremely minor.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine’s to quickly return Friday, and it’ll dominate from start to finish. However, the wind shift back to the northwest following our cold front will send temperatures back below normal to close out the workweek.

Sunshine's back on Friday, but northwesterly winds will limit temperatures once again.
Sunshine's back on Friday, but northwesterly winds will limit temperatures once again.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
The next cold front to drop through the region will be a fairly significant one, but not nearly...
The next cold front to drop through the region will be a fairly significant one, but not nearly as much so as its predecessor.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

