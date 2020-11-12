Advertisement

Rockford Lutheran took Veterans Day virtual

Special assembly was streamed so all students could participate in the day’s ceremonies.
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While they are not old enough to be veterans themselves, area students are also honoring their loved ones with a special ceremony with war survivors at the forefront.

Students at Rockford Lutheran Schools streamed a special assembly so all students could take part in veterans day remembrance. Students at the school sang songs together, learned about veterans day, and even heard from one of their teachers, who is a veteran. Staff say they are happy they could find a way this semester to bring everyone together to honor men and women who truly deserve it.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deteriorating shopping center to be demolished
Courtesy: MGN
Dog killed, owner shot in leg before being jailed on warrant
Rockford PD asking public to help locate man wanted for sexual assault
More than 19,000 of all ComEd outages were being reported from Ogle and Winnebago Counties as...
Thousands of Ogle, Winnebago Co. residents without power
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51

Latest News

PETERSON MEADOWS VETS DAY
Peterson Meadows, home of WWII veteran, celebrates Veterans Day
TESTING WITH COLD SYMPTOMS
Not sure if symptoms are a cold or COVID-19?
VETERANS DAY PEACE MEMORIAL
Veterans gather, fight for peace in front of the Victory Statue.
VETS DAY FLAG RAISING
Kegel Harley-Davidson honors vets, raises new American flag