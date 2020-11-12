Rockford Lutheran took Veterans Day virtual

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While they are not old enough to be veterans themselves, area students are also honoring their loved ones with a special ceremony with war survivors at the forefront.

Students at Rockford Lutheran Schools streamed a special assembly so all students could take part in veterans day remembrance. Students at the school sang songs together, learned about veterans day, and even heard from one of their teachers, who is a veteran. Staff say they are happy they could find a way this semester to bring everyone together to honor men and women who truly deserve it.

