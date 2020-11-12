Rep. Sosnowski responds to cancellation of Fall Veto Session

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Speaker of the House Mike Madigan has announced that the Fall Veto Session is canceled due to concerns over COVID-19 and proximity to the upcoming holidays.

In response to the announcement, State Representative Joe Sosnowski (R-Rockford) issued a statement.

"It is an abdication of duty for the Speaker to cancel Veto Session. We have important work to do— including reining in Governor Pritzker’s executive orders. Congress and other state legislatures have figured out how to meet. The Illinois legislature met safely during the height of the initial outbreak of the pandemic back in May. There was testing, more than enough space for social distancing, and it was run well. Thousands of frontline workers, big box store workers, teachers, small business employees, grocery store workers, and other employees are reporting to work every day.

The decision to cancel veto session is an insult to every family struggling to make ends meet and those who show up to work every single day. I urge Governor Pritzker to call the legislature back into session since Speaker Madigan will not."

