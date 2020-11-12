Peterson Meadows, home of WWII veteran, celebrates Veterans Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateline heroes also gathered at Peterson Meadows Apartments this afternoon where several dozen veterans call home.

With representation from the Army, Air Force, Navy, National Guard, Marines and the British Royal Army, Peterson Meadows residents listened to personal stories about wars across history and careers in service to our country. One resident spoke about his time overseas during the battle of the bulge in 1944.

“Our big event was the battle of the bulge," recalled World War Two veteran Don Bein," the rewards wave gotten from foreign people are unbelievable too. I’ve met many foreigners who bent over backwards to thanks us for what we did for giving them back their country.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.