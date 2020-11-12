Not sure if symptoms are a cold or COVID-19?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cold and flu season is here, and amid the pandemic many people across the country and the stateline are experiencing cold and flu like symptoms. But how do you determine if COVID testing is necessary?

Health officials at SwedishAmerican Edgewater Medical Center say no matter the symptoms, testing is always the right move. With the increase of testing capabilities in Illinois and around the stateline, doctors say its better to be safe than sorry, and communication with your health care provider is key to staying healthy.

“The idea that should I get tested just if I have cold symptoms is typically going to be yes," said Dr. Philip Carlson-Dexter, "there is too much overlap between cold and coronavirus symptoms to be able to rule somebody out just by their symptoms alone”

Health care officials say during cold and flu season taking the necessary precautions, like wearing a mask and washing your hands, are even more important.

