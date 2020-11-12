Advertisement

No ‘Cut Your Own Christmas Tree’ this year in Ogle County

Christmas tree
Christmas tree(AP Images)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - An annual Christmas event for the Prairie Preservation Society of Ogle County — Christmas tree sales at Sand Ridge Prairie — has been canceled this year due to safety concerns about COVID-19.

“We will not be selling any Christmas trees this year and we thank everyone for their understanding,” according to organizers. “We hope that next year sales will be back to normal and happy ‘elves’ will help visitors select that perfect tree and years of family traditions of picking out the perfect Christmas tree will be rekindled.”

The society also plans to resume tours and work days after the pandemic situation changes.

“Consider visiting this great place even without the bonus of the Christmas trees. With hills of waving prairie grasses and forbs, stands of spruce, fir and pine, it provides quiet beauty and sense of peace,” according to organizers. “Surrounded by towering white pines which block the sight of cornfields and houses, it is a place set apart – a peaceful sanctuary from the everyday.”

