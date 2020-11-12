Advertisement

Name released of man killed in Janesville fire

The fire was reported just after midnight Monday morning.
One person died in an early morning fire in Janesville on November 9, 2020.
One person died in an early morning fire in Janesville on November 9, 2020.(WMTV/Curt Lenz)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner has released the name of the 58-year-old man who died early Monday morning in a Janesville house fire.

The Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Steven J. Stephenson. Its preliminary results indicate the Janesville man died from injuries sustained in the blaze.

According to the Janesville Fire Dept., firefighters responded just after midnight to the home in the 1000 block of S. Pearl Street following reports of a porch fire.

Emergency crews reported encountering heavy flames throughout the home as they quickly knocked down the flames. Searching the home, they located Stephenson’s body and secondary search found no one else was home at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Janesville Fire and Police Departments as well as the Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deteriorating shopping center to be demolished
Courtesy: MGN
Dog killed, owner shot in leg before being jailed on warrant
Rockford PD asking public to help locate man wanted for sexual assault
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
More than 19,000 of all ComEd outages were being reported from Ogle and Winnebago Counties as...
Thousands of Ogle, Winnebago Co. residents without power

Latest News

Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Ill. breaks daily COVID-19 case record, 43 more deaths
Mercyhealth, Molina Healthcare extend drive-thru flu clinic hours
Vet owned business named to Illinois Made Program
IDPH
IDPH: Work from home if possible for next 3 weeks