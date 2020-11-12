Advertisement

Mrs. Fisher’s Thanksgiving Hot Bag sale returns

There is no limit to how many bags you can buy, according to Mrs. Fisher’s.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mrs. Fisher’s is returning their Thanksgiving Hot Bag sale this holiday season.

This year you can go to the drive up, curb side or walk into Mrs. Fisher’s retail store to stock up on pound bags of regular salted potato chips for $3. There is no limit to how many bags you can buy, according to Mrs. Fisher’s Facebook event page.

“We are back to frying with shortening and these potato chips taste great! We also have our holiday chocolates and candies available, hoodies, beanie’s and Mrs. Fisher’s face masks. We hope to see you and thank you for supporting local!” Mrs. Fisher’s Facebook post said.

The sale will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1231 Fulton Ave. in Rockford.

