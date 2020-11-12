Mercyhealth, Molina Healthcare extend drive-thru flu clinic hours

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mercyhealth and Molina Healthcare of Illinois will host a free, drive-thru community flu clinic, Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 3 to 7 p.m., at Javon Bea Hospital–Rockton.

The clinic is located at 2400 N. Rockton Ave. in Rockford. Signs on the Rockton Campus will direct guests.

From the convenience of their vehicles, guests will receive a free flu shot, as well as a gift bag of free winter essentials including a hat, scarf and glove set, hand warmers, a fleece blanket, ice scraper and more. All guests must get a flu shot in order to receive the free gift bag.

Guests will also meet Mercyhealth staff and Molina Healthcare staff to learn about important health services. This free event will be on first-come, first-serve basis. Flu shots will be available for people 18-years-old or older.

“In June 2020, Mercyhealth announced an agreement with Molina Healthcare to serve Medicaid members in the northern Illinois region. This means, Mercyhealth Illinois Medicaid patients who have Molina Healthcare insurance will continue to have full in-network access to its integrated hospitals, physicians and services including specialty pediatric and obstetric services, primary care and adult services,” according to Mercyhealth.

