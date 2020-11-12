Kegel Harley-Davidson honors vets, raises new American flag

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While honoring the men and women who have and continue to serve our country, one local business also honored Old Glory.

Kegel Harley-Davidson held a flag raising event where community members, staff, and veterans gathered outside the motorcycle shop to pay tribute to our vets. Owners say Harley-Davidson represents freedom, and they wanted to do something special for those who fought for our freedom. The business is also collecting items to donate to the veterans drop in center.

“We do have an owner that’s a veteran, my husband’s a veteran,” said Katrina Kegel-Mather of Kegel Harley-Davidson. “We have many employees who are veterans. So many of our customers are veterans we want to show and give back to show that we can appreciate them, we love our country and this is just one way to demonstrate them.”

