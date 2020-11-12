Ill. breaks daily COVID-19 case record, 43 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 12,702 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Thursday, as well as 43 additional deaths.

“Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, beginning Nov. 6, and going forward, IDPH will report confirmed cases and probable cases combined. A confirmed case is laboratory confirmed via molecular test. A probable case meets clinical criteria AND is epidemiologically linked, or has a positive antigen test. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will be deduplicated and will only be counted once. Probable deaths and confirmed deaths will continue to be reported separately,” according to the IDPH.

The 12,702 COVID-19 cases breaks the previous daily record in the state of 12,657 on Nov. 11.

The deaths reported Thursday include:

- Adams County: 1 male 80′s

- Brown County: 1 male 90′s

- Bureau County: 1 male 90′s

- Clinton County: 1 male 50′s, 3 females 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 male 90′s

- Cook County: 1 female 50′s, 2 males 50′s, 1 female 70′s, 2 males 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s

- DeKalb County: 1 male 50′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70′s, 2 males 80′s

- Edwards County: 1 male 70′s

- Fulton County: 1 male 70′s

- Knox County: 1 male 80′s

- Lake County: 1 male 70′s, 2 females 80′s

- LaSalle County: 1 male 80′s

- Macon County: 1 male 80′s

- Montgomery County: 1 male 60′s, 1 female 80′s

- Morgan County: 1 male 50′s

- Peoria County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 90′s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 80′s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 80′s

- Vermilion County: 1 female 90′s

- Wayne County: 1 male 80′s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 40′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 female 80′s

- Will County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 80′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 536,542 cases, including 10,477 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 100,617 specimens for a total 8,765,100. As of Wednesday night, 5,258 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 956 patients were in the ICU and 438 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11 is 12.6 percent.

“This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests. Similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH has been using test positivity for regional mitigation metrics on its website since mid-July. Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests. On Oct. 29, 2020, IDPH began reporting the statewide test positivity in its daily releases,” according to the IDPH.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11 is 13.9 percent.

“Case positivity and test positivity rate are both relevant and offer insight into the bigger COVID-19 picture. Case positivity helps us understand whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infections. Whereas, test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps us understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time,” according to the IDPH.

Seventy-five counties, plus the city of Chicago, are currently reported at a warning level – Adams, Alexander, Bond, Boone, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Chicago, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Coles, Cook, Crawford, Cumberland, DeKalb, Douglas, DuPage, Effingham, Franklin, Fulton, Gallatin, Greene, Grundy, Hamilton, Hancock, Iroquois, Jackson, Jasper, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Knox, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, Logan, Macon, Madison, Marion, Mason, Massac, McHenry, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Moultrie, Ogle, Peoria, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Putnam, Randolph, Rock Island, Saline, Sangamon, Scott, Shelby, St. Clair, Stephenson, Tazewell, Vermilion, Wabash, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Whiteside, Will, Williamson, Winnebago and Woodford.

