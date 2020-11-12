IDPH: Work from home if possible for next 3 weeks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health has recommended residents to work from home for the next three weeks if possible to help decrease the COVID-19 positivity rate.

“For the next three weeks, work with your employer to plan to work from home unless it is necessary for you to be in the workplace. We ask employers to make accommodation for this. Our goal is to reduce transmission as we head into the holidays so businesses and schools can remain open,” according to the IDPH. “Please, travel only if necessary.”

For the next three weeks, the IDPH says to stay home as much as possible, leaving only for necessary and essential activities, such as work that must be performed outside the home, COVID-19 testing, visiting the pharmacy and buying groceries.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health experts say that gatherings and travel in and out of communities present a high risk of spreading the infection.

“In our current situation, with a rising prevalence of the virus, attending even small gatherings that mix households, or traveling to areas that are experiencing high rates of positivity, is not advised and is potentially dangerous,” according to the IDPH.

