Gov. Pritzker warns of Stay-At-Home order if COVID-19 surge continues

The warning came as Illinois reported a new record daily case count, with 12,702 new coronavirus cases, the third day in a row the state has set a new all-time high.
Nov. 12, 2020
CHICAGO (CBS) — Less than two hours after Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a 30-day voluntary stay-at-home advisory for Chicago starting next week, Gov. JB Pritzker said he might be forced to soon issue a new statewide mandatory stay-at-home order if the new wave of the pandemic continues to surge.

“We are left with not many tools left in our toolbox to fight this. The numbers don’t lie. If things don’t take a turn in the coming days, we will quickly reach the point when some form of a mandatory stay-at-home order is all that will be left,” Pritzker said at his daily COVID-19 briefing Thursday afternoon. “With every fiber of my being, I do not want us to get there, but right now that seems like where we are headed.”

The warning came as Illinois reported a new record daily case count, with 12,702 new coronavirus cases, the third day in a row the state has set a new all-time high.

Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the state also reached a new high for COVID hospitalizations, with 5,258 virus patients being treated in Illinois hospitals as of Wednesday night.

“That number is only going to increase based on the numbers of cases that we’ve identified for the last several weeks,” she said.

