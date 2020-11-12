Belvidere hosting Hometown Christmas drive-through

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Park District and Belvidere Area Chamber of Commerce are hosting a Hometown Christmas drive-through on Friday, Dec. 4.

You can register by Nov. 25 by following this link. Participation is free. Participants will need to be in their assigned place at 4:30 p.m., entering Belvidere Park using the South entrance off Appleton Road.

The set up will run between Nov. 20 to Dec. 4, with the display running through Christmas. Lighted floats are encouraged, but all participation is welcome, according to the park district. Tear down will take place from Dec. 26 to Jan. 3.

Drive-Through Rules:

• Lighted Floats Encouraged but all participation is welcome! Lighted Floats will be stationary in Belvidere Park.

• Participants will be stationary and can pass out items (i.e. craft kits, individual snacks, wrapped candy).

• The drive-through starts at South East Entrance off Appleton Rd and will travel through Belvidere Park. Exit by the North East Entrance off of Appleton Road.

• The group contact person will be emailed a copy of the drive-through map and will have the ability to inform other group members of their location.

• We request there be no Santa’s or political groups in the drive-through. Santa & Mrs. Claus will already be stationed at the end of the drive-through.

• Candy may be distributed.

• Any group with animals is responsible for their waste pick-up.

• Please obey the traffic patterns and walk your children to their display location. Do your part to keep everyone as safe as possible!

• Review the map with your participants before the event, so they know where they are located.

• Keep in mind that snowfall will cover any ground displays or lights.

• All volunteers are expected to wear masks and adhere to safe distancing protocols while participating.

Seasonal Display Rules:

• Light Displays will be assigned in the center section of Belvidere Park.

• Displays will be approved by the Park District so electrical needs are not exceeded.

• Power requirements should not exceed 1,000 watts or 10 amps. Provide a 100-foot outdoor extension cord

• If you have multiple strings of lights you will need to provide a multiple outlet cord.

• Light Display set-up will be between Nov. 20 to Dec. 4, and ready to display during the parade on Friday, Dec. 4. Display will be illuminated through Christmas.

• Remember that we have received heavy snow a day before the start, so don’t wait until the last minute! It may make it difficult for you to set up your display.

• Take down can begin Thursday, Dec. 26 and must be completed by Friday, Jan. 3

• The Park District will check displays daily and try to correct what we can, but we may contact your organization to tend to your display as needed.

