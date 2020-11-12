Advertisement

Beefaroo opening West Dundee location in January

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Beefaroo announced they are expanding to open a new location in West Dundee in January of 2021.

The restaurant based in Rockford made the announcement from their official Facebook on Wednesday. The post says they are hiring and training immediately. The positions include part time, full time and management. Day and night shifts are available along with full benefit packages.

Those interested may contact at Melissa@beefaroo.com.

