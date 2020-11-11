Advertisement

VanVleet to host 3rd Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive in Rockford

The event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center at 300 Elm St.
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) goes up to shoot past Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett...
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) goes up to shoot past Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen (31) and guard Garrett Temple (17) during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)(Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - NBA star and Rockford native Fred VanVleet will host his Third Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive on Friday, Nov. 20.

The event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center at 300 Elm St. During the event, approximately 700 turkeys and various side dishes will be distributed on a first come, first served basis to Rockford families.

“There is nothing more important than giving back to the community, especially this year with so many people in need,” Fred VanVleet said. “Being able to provide Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of families in my hometown is a real blessing.”

VanVleet, who will be onsite during the Turkey Drive, is teaming up with Molina Healthcare to provide the side dishes.

Other sponsors include the City of Rockford, Folk Williams Financial Management, Hard Rock Casino, Meijer and Tom Bouhdin.

Social distancing measures will be enforced during the event at the BMO Harris Bank Center and masks are required.

