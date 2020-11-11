The Comeback Kids: Rockford Mayor Thomas McNamara

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As one of the most well known figures throughout the stateline and City of Rockford, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and his rise through the city government is a special come back story to the city he was born to love.

After graduating from Boylan and leaving Rockford in 2001, McNamara spent some time away from the Forest City in the Rock and Roll Capital of the World, Cleveland.

McNamara says, “When I left Rockford, I went to a small Jesuit school called John Carroll University. During my time at John Carroll, I had the opportunity to work as a community based correctional facility where I interned at.”

While in school, McNamara had the opportunity to work at Senator Dick Durbin’s Capitol office in Washington D.C., where his passion for politics began. “I think sociology is just incredibly fascinating in and of itself. Criminology, I always had an interest in the criminal justice system and how we could improve it and different theories behind it. Nowadays, it’s paying dividends," says McNamara.

Family is something very important to him, especially his mom and late father who was a two-term former Mayor of Rockford. But his family’s influence on his career is different than most people think. McNamara says, “We are a close knit family. My mother and my father both really instilled a sense of service to your community, whatever that community may be. But none of my parents, none of my family members ever said 'you know, you really need to run for an elected office and quite honestly, I never thought of running for an elected office until just probably months before I ran for alderman.”

But it as that sense of community service that brought him back to Rockford, in addition to McNamara wanting to be closer to his family. It was at this time where he was eager to kick off his career here. “I wanted to get involved at what I thought was a meaningful level. In a larger city, it’s just naturally a little more difficult to get involved in a more meaningful level where you can actually see your work pay dividends,” McNamara says.

His first gig back was with Goodwill of Northern Illinois and it was while he was there that he wanted to expand his footprint further. McNamara says, “While there I wanted to get on different boards and so my first board I was able to get on was Northwest Community Center, it was a perfect fit because it was on the west side where I was born and raised and was helping young people, another passion.”

Soon enough, he found himself of seven different boards and commissions throughout the region while simultaneously at the same time helping candidates run for office, as politics is something he developed a passion for. It was at this time where things changed for McNamara. “I started to think about running after the 2012 November election. I actually had someone reach out to me and say you should consider running for Alderman. That was the first time I ever considered running for office,” McNamara says.

Serving as Alderperson for Rockford’s 3rd Ward and now at Mayor, some of McNamara’s goals revolve around investing in the city’s neighborhoods, making the community safer and protecting taxpayer dollars. But he says that he can’t take all of the credit. McNamara says, “Just to be clear, I can’t accomplish anything on my own. I know very few people that can. We’ve never once increased property taxes. Since being mayor we’ve actually decreased property taxes. I think when you look at one of the city, one of the major things that holds us back is our high property tax burden. There’s a lot to be proud of, even during the difficult times.”

From never imagining working in the public eye would be a part of his life, he says he could never do it alone. This city and its people make his come back story a special one. “Rockfordians are there for Rockfordians. I think our people, as corny as it sounds is really our greatest asset. Leaving affords you a unique perspective to see what real brilliance and wonderfulness we have in our own community,” McNamara says.

In addition to his mayoral duties, McNamara serves on many board including the Alignment Rockford Governing Board and Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Budget and Innovation team.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.