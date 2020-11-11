Advertisement

Stateliners celebrate Veterans Day at LZ Peace Memorial in Rockford

Community members remember and honor those who have served our country and those still fighting overseas.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Community members and local vets joined together at the LZ Peace Memorial in Rockford to celebrate and remember all soldiers on Veterans Day.

“There is something about having served that will stay with you for the rest of your life," said National Montford Point Marine Association Chapter President Stanley Thompson.

Thompson is from a family of eight soldiers serving in almost every branch of the military.

“Having had brothers who served and my father who served naturally it’s something that we just knew to do," said Thompson.

Many vets sang songs, shared stories and caught up with one another all while observing this special day.

“I served with a lot of great people and still get together with four guys that I served with," said local veteran Tom Cleland.

Thompson says it was an honor to serve and reminds people when they see veterans to thank them for their service.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 19,000 of all ComEd outages were being reported from Ogle and Winnebago Counties as...
Thousands of Ogle, Winnebago Co. residents without power
Deteriorating shopping center to be demolished
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order
CDC
Winnebago Co. hospitals request more beds for surge in COVID-19 patients
Courtesy: MGN
Dog killed, owner shot in leg before being jailed on warrant

Latest News

Arneson fought in Operation Iraqi Freedom
Janesville native reflects on his time as a U.S. Marine during “Operation Iraqi Freedom”
Teachers are under a lot of stress trying to keep up with their curriculum even as things...
Illinois Education Association survey shows a third of its members consider leaving the profession
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
Winnebago Co. adds 263 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate drops to 18.4%
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Ill. breaks daily COVID-19 case record, 145 more deaths