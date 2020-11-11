Stateliners celebrate Veterans Day at LZ Peace Memorial in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Community members and local vets joined together at the LZ Peace Memorial in Rockford to celebrate and remember all soldiers on Veterans Day.

“There is something about having served that will stay with you for the rest of your life," said National Montford Point Marine Association Chapter President Stanley Thompson.

Thompson is from a family of eight soldiers serving in almost every branch of the military.

“Having had brothers who served and my father who served naturally it’s something that we just knew to do," said Thompson.

Many vets sang songs, shared stories and caught up with one another all while observing this special day.

“I served with a lot of great people and still get together with four guys that I served with," said local veteran Tom Cleland.

Thompson says it was an honor to serve and reminds people when they see veterans to thank them for their service.

