Rockford PD investigating after man shot near 15th Street
The suspect fled in a black minivan.
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating after a man told police he was shot on Saturday morning.
On Nov. 7, a 29-year-old sooting victim told police he was walking near Broadway and 15th Street when an unknown suspect approached and shot him in the right leg before 9:55 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.
The suspect then fled in a black minivan. The victim was otherwise uncooperative, but did say that the suspect was a Black man with a thin build, wearing black sweat pants and was armed with a black handgun.
This is an active and ongoing investigation, according to the Rockford Police Department.
