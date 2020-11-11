Advertisement

Rockford PD investigating after man shot near 15th Street

The suspect fled in a black minivan.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating after a man told police he was shot on Saturday morning.

On Nov. 7, a 29-year-old sooting victim told police he was walking near Broadway and 15th Street when an unknown suspect approached and shot him in the right leg before 9:55 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

The suspect then fled in a black minivan. The victim was otherwise uncooperative, but did say that the suspect was a Black man with a thin build, wearing black sweat pants and was armed with a black handgun.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, according to the Rockford Police Department.

