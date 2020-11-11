Rockford PD asking public to help locate man wanted for sexual assault

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Joseph Coon, 38 of Rockford, is wanted for predatory criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and unlawful restraint by the Rockford Police Department.

Police are asking for public assistance locating Coon.

On Oct. 28, officers were called to the 1300 block of 17th Avenue for a report of a sexual assault to a juvenile.

Detectives from the Rockford Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation into the incident. They identified the suspect as Coon, who is known to the victim.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized the charges against Coon, and a warrant was obtained for Coon, who remains at large at this time, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Anyone with information on Coon’s whereabouts is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

WIFR does not have an image of Coon. Neither an image or a description of Coon was given by the Rockford Police Department.

